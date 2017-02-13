Sarah Silverman is heading to Netflix in a new stand-up special set to launch globally Tuesday, May 30, on the internet TV network.

Liam Lynch is set to direct the special and JASH has signed on to produce alongside Thruline’s Amy Zvi. Shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

Silverman’s praised 2013 HBO comedy special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles earned her an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a special. The special also received an Emmy-nom for outstanding variety special. and Silverman also received a lead actress Emmy nom for her Comedy Central show. Her TV credits include Masters of Sex and The Good Wife, and on the film side, Wreck It Ralph, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and the upcoming The Book of Henry and Battle of the Sexes, both slated for release later this year.

Silverman is the latest comedian to join Netflix’s stand-up special line-up including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld.