Sarah Paulson is attached to topline Lost Girls, the Amazon Studios thriller about a real-life serial killer who found his victims on Craigslist. Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will make here non-documentary feature debut with the pic, which Michael Werwie penned based on Robert Kolker’s 2013 book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery.

The pic will center on Mari (Paulson), the mother of Shannan, one of her biological daughters who goes missing along with several other prostitutes who turn up dead. The murderer used the waterfront roadside on Long Island’s South Shore as the dumping ground for his victims, all of whom were escorts advertising on Craigslist and similar websites.

Langley Park’s Kevin McCormick and David Kennedy are producing, and production is eyeing a spring start in New York on a $7 million-$8 million budget.

Paulson just scored a SAG Award for playing Marcia Clark in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She was also in Danny Strong’s J.D. Salinger pic Rebel in the Rye which just bowed at Sundance. She’s repped by UTA.