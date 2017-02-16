The moment came and went pretty fast, but Ryan Murphy mentioned a dream casting to Andy Cohen on Bravo last night that’s just too good to let slip by: Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Monica Lewinsky’s blabbermouth friend who leaked some presidential gossip even the Russians would envy.

On last night’s Watch What Happens Live, the American Crime Story producer was asked by a caller about his option on A Vast Conspiracy, Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 bestseller about the Clinton sex scandals. Murphy confirmed that, adding that he tried to buy up just about everything by Toobin, whose book inspired American Crime Story‘s inaugural season, The People v. O.J. Simpson.

“I’m very interested in, and have talked to, my good bartender friend Sarah Paulson about playing Linda Tripp,” Murphy said about possible casting. “So we’ll see if she would agree to that.”

While Deadline has reported about Murphy’s interest in Paulson for the Clinton/Lewinsky season of ACS, the Tripp angle makes the notion even more enticing.

As for Lewinsky, Murphy said he’d likely cast an unknown in the role. Bill and Hillary, he suggested, wouldn’t be “a huge part of the story.”

“It’s about the birth of a specific movement in our country,” he said, adding that scripts are being written now. (Check out the clip above.)

Even if Emmy winner Paulson agrees — and really, why wouldn’t she? — viewers would have to bide their time. The next ACS installment is 2018’s Katrina (as in the hurricane), to be followed by Versace, with Edgar Ramirez as fashion designer Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as the serial killer who murdered him. Murphy says he’s in talks with an Oscar-winning actress to play Donatella Versace.

As is par for the course on Cohen’s live show, the guest made some fun, minor-key revelations: No, Ariana Grande was not a diva on the set of Scream Queens (“all the girls are still close to her”); yes, Freak Show was his least favorite season of American Horror Story (because it was so “hard to make,” which is a bit like telling a job interviewer your greatest fault is working too much); and Glee‘s Season 4 “Gangnam Style” performance was the worst of the show’s run.

But Murphy pleaded the Fifth — a regular bit on the show — when asked about strained relations on the set of Glee between Naya Rivera and Lea Michele, thus missing a perfect chance to work in an additional plug for next month’s Feud, Murphy’s Bette Davis/Joan Crawford hatefest starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange.

See the missed opportunity here: