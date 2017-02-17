Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez is calling out ABC for not cutting out a joke in reference to bisexuality on its Tuesday night comedy series The Real O’Neals. The line, which was delivered by Noah Galvin‘s openly gay character Kenny O’Neal, said being bisexualwas like having “webbed toes” or “money problems” compared being bisexual to having “webbed toes” or “money problems.”

The actress, who played the openly bi-sexual Callie Torres on Grey’s, took to her twitter account to express her contempt for the episode writing, “And as someone who worked 4 them [ABC] 4 10 years+,am truly disheartened & disappointed quite frankly. I will invest my brand where I’m respected.”

She tasked ABC and the show to “own it,address it,clarify it,empower our #Queer #Bisexual youth & community w/accurate positive reflections”

Ramirez, who indentifies as bisexual, tweeted out a link to a petition requesting fot ABC to “end biphobia and bi-erasure on The Real O’Neals.