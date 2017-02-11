The Santa Barbara Film Festival unveiled winners this morning at its traditional gala breakfast. The 32nd annual fest wraps its run tonight with the closing-night film, Lone Scherfig’s romantic comedy Their Finest, during which time the marquee audience award will be revealed.
Among today’s winners were Yonatan Nir’s My Hero Brother for best documentary, following a group of young people with Down syndrome embarking on a trek through the Himalayas. The best international film went to Croatian film The Constitution, a look at multiple characters that live in the same building but avoid each other because of their differences in assets, sexual habits, nationality and religion.
Paul Shoulberg’s world premiere of The Good Catholic starring Danny Glover and John C. McGinley won the Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema.
Here is the list of winners:
ADL Stand Up Award
STRAWBERRY DAYS
Best Documentary
MY HERO BROTHER
Best Documentary Short Film (tie)
REFUGEE
REFUGE
Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live Action Short Film
IT’S BEEN LIKE A YEAR
Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film
CONFINO
Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film
THE CONSTITUTION
Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema
THE GOOD CATHOLIC
Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema
TAMARA
Social Justin Award for Documentary Film
ANGRY ANUK
Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film
SÁMI BLOOD
