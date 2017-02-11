The Santa Barbara Film Festival unveiled winners this morning at its traditional gala breakfast. The 32nd annual fest wraps its run tonight with the closing-night film, Lone Scherfig’s romantic comedy Their Finest, during which time the marquee audience award will be revealed.

Among today’s winners were Yonatan Nir’s My Hero Brother for best documentary, following a group of young people with Down syndrome embarking on a trek through the Himalayas. The best international film went to Croatian film The Constitution, a look at multiple characters that live in the same building but avoid each other because of their differences in assets, sexual habits, nationality and religion.

Santa Barbara Film Festival

Paul Shoulberg’s world premiere of The Good Catholic starring Danny Glover and John C. McGinley won the Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema.

Here is the list of winners:

ADL Stand Up Award

STRAWBERRY DAYS

Best Documentary

MY HERO BROTHER

Best Documentary Short Film (tie)

REFUGEE

REFUGE

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live Action Short Film

IT’S BEEN LIKE A YEAR

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film

CONFINO

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film

THE CONSTITUTION

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema

THE GOOD CATHOLIC

Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema

TAMARA

Social Justin Award for Documentary Film

ANGRY ANUK

Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film

SÁMI BLOOD