Sandrine Holt is set as the female lead in ABC drama pilot The Crossing, from Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Criminal Minds) and producer Jason Reed.

Written/executive produced by Dworkin and Beattie and executive produced by former Disney executive-turned-producer Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent, and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center. Holt will play Emma Peralta, a federal customs agent who is all business, and her keen mind is always processing its surroundings, which allows her to perpetually exude control amongst chaos. Heavily skeptical of the refugees’ story and the concept of time travel, she nonetheless is sympathetic enough to find the truth due to her rough past as an immigrant herself.

Holt can currently be seen in the role of Patricia Thornton in CBS’ MacGyver reboot and played Gillian Cole in seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix’s House of Cards. Her other recent TV credits include The Art of More, Mr. Robot and Blindspot. She’s repped by Management 360 and Innovative.