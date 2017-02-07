EXCLUSIVE: London-based Protagonist Pictures has boarded June Pictures’ The Florida Project, the new project from Tangerine writer-director Sean Baker, and will be launching international sales on the title at the EFM this week.

Buyers will also get a chance to see exclusive footage of the feature, which is currently in post-production, at the market.

The film tells the story of precocious six year-old Moonee, played by newcomer Brooklynn Prince, and her rag-tag group of close friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while their parents and the adults around them struggle with hard time. Willem Dafoe plays the manager of the motel in which Moonee and the crew live, while Bria Vinaite and Caleb Landry Jones also star in the project.

Baker and his Tangerine co-writer Chris Bergoch penned the script and the film was shot in 35mm (unlike Tangerine, which was shot on an iPhone) in the neighborhoods around Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Baker and his Cre Film banner are producing along with Bergoch, June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri and Shih-Ching Tsou. Darren Dean is exec producing.

June Pictures’ Joshua: Teenager Vs. Super Power recently snapped up the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary category at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and it sold two other titles out of the fest: Thoroughbred, starring Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Anton Yelchin, which was picked up by Focus Features; and Toni Collette starrer Fun Mom Dinner, which was picked up by eOne’s Momentum Pictures. It’s currently in post on Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan and dramatic comedy Dude.

Protagonist’s slate includes Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War, Sundance hit God’s Own Country, Oren Moverman’s The Dinner and Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery, with Robert Redford, Jason Segel and Rooney Mara, the latter of which launches on Netflix on March 31.

ICM and CAA are handling domestic sales for The Florida Project. Baker is repped by ICM.