Donald Trump’s been called a lot of things, but Samantha Bee’s come up with a new one: The president, she says, is like the Gilmore Girls‘ Paris Geller, that snobby girl who staffed the school newspaper staff with her best pals regardless of talent.

“It’s like that, but with the leader of the free world and nukes,” says Bee in this “extra” bit released before tonight’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS. Bee performed the bit on Facebook Live an hour before the 10:30 pm ET start of the TBS show.

The three-minute clip also manages to work in comparisons to Adam Driver’s Star Wars character Kylo Ren (screaming “Traitor!”) and Richard Nixon (who wasn’t nearly as quick, Bee says, in compiling an enemies list).

Bee finishes up by doubting that Trump’s Paris Geller-like Justice Department will stand stand up to the president. “So it’s up to us,” she says to the loud approval of her audience.

