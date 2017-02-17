Samantha Bee snagged her very best Full Frontal Live + Same Day delivery among adults 18-34 (334K) and adults 18-49 (766K) with her most recent episode, in which she trumpeted, “We are only one menstrual cycle into this presidency and there is blood in the water.”

Turns out, a woman can host a late-night talk show and succeed very nicely, contrary to years of conventional wisdom. Donald Trump helps, of course; throughout last year’s hotly contested election and continuing through the first six weeks of the new year (and first month of Trump’s White House), Full Frontal has been steadily growing its audience.

The show has climbed 71% in its ratings among adults 18-34, and 92% in 18-49 in its first year.