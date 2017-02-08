Sam Semon has been tapped for the newly created post of EVP Business Affairs at NBCUniversal International Studios. Tasked with oversight of U.S. biz affairs for the L.A.-based International Studios scripted team, Heyday Television US and Working Title Television US, he’ll start the job February 8, reporting to unit president Michael Edelstein and EVP Scripted Programming JoAnn Alfano.

Semon joins NBCU from Gaumont Television, where he was EVP Business Strategy & Operations. Overseeing series licensing, agency package commissions, original development and production and operations, he worked on deals for series including Netflix’s Narcos and NBC’s Hannibal. He also has held senior-level posts at companies including FreemantleMedia North America, New Wave Entertainment, Cookie Jar Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television International.

“JoAnn and I are delighted to have Sam join the business,” Edelstein said in a statement. “We know that his wealth of experience and strategic vision will prove invaluable as we continue to build our international business in the US.”

Said Semon: “I am excited to be joining NBCUniversal International’s dynamic team that has a proven history of producing bespoke global content, and look forward to contributing to its continued success.”