Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn, Wyatt Russell, Kris Kristofferson, Richard Linklater are in Ethan Hawke’s drama Blaze.

Hawke, who also co-stars, produced and directed and even co-wrote the story based on Sybil Rosen’s memoir Living in the Woods in a Tree. The film follows Rosen’s real, life-long love Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. Newcomer Ben Dickey, an accomplished songwriter and musician, plays the title role. Alia Shawkat plays Rosen, and Rosen (the other co-screenwriter) portrays her own mother.

Charlie Sexton and Josh Hamilton also are in the cast. Blaze, which recently completed principal photography in Louisiana and Mississippi, was also produced by Hawke’s wife Ryan via their Under The Influence banner. as well as Hawke’s Born to be Blue producer Jake Seal and Boyhood producer by John Sloss (for‎ Cinetic Media) are also producers.