Shazi Raja and Rachel Drance have landed series regular roles on Salvation, the CBS summer series starring Jennifer Finnigan, Santiago Cabrera and Charlie Rowe. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo will direct and executive produce the first episode of the suspense thriller hailing from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios.

Salvation follows whip-smart MIT grad student Liam (Rowe) and tech billionaire Darius Tanz (Cabrera) who bring to a low-level Pentagon official (Finnigan) a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Liam and Darius team to launch a secret project to save the planet — a secret Liam must keep from the ones he loves.

Raja (HBO’s High Maintenance) will play Amanda Charles, a junior reporter for a D.C. tabloid news site determined to break that one killer story that will launch her career as an investigative journalist — until she discovers the story she’s onto could cause a worldwide panic. Drance (Reign) will play Zoe, a high school senior near graduation who’s always been an achiever and done the right thing, but finds herself taking risks she never thought she would after discovering a life-altering secret. Jacqueline Byers and Ian Anthony Dale also are aboard.

Necessary Roughness creators/executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro are showrunners/executive producers and wrote the script, based on the story by Matt Wheeler. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard also executive produce.