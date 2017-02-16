Santiago Cabrera (Heroes) is set to star opposite Charlie Rowe and Jennifer Finnigan in CBS summer drama series Salvation, from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios. In addition, Oscar-nominated Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Esposados) will direct and executive produce the first episode.

CBS

Salvation follows whip-smart MIT grad student Liam (Rowe) and tech billionaire Darius Tanz (Cabrera) who bring to a low-level Pentagon official (Finnigan) a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Liam and Darius team to launch a secret project to save the planet — a secret Liam must keep from the ones he loves. In addition to Rowe and Finnigan, Cabrera joins previously announced series regulars Jacqueline Byers and Ian Anthony Dale.

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro serve as showrunners/executive producers and wrote the script, based on the story by Matt Wheeler. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard also executive produce.

Cabrera is known for his role as Aramis on BBC’s The Musketeers. His TV credits also include The Mindy Project, Merlin, Heroes and the HBO movie Hemingway and Gelhorn. He’ll next be seen in HBO’s Big Little Lies, opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, and feature Transformers: The Last Knight. He’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, APA, Conway Van Gelder and attorney Rick Genow.

