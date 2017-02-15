Murder In The First alum Ian Anthony Dale has signed on to CBS’ summer suspense drama series Salvation, from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios.

Salvation follows whip-smart MIT grad student Liam (Charlie Rowe) and tech billionaire Darius Tanz, who bring to a low-level Pentagon official a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Liam and Darius team to launch a secret project to save the planet — a secret Liam must keep from the ones he loves. Dale will play Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Anders, a consummate Washington insider who is tasked with running the government’s top-secret plan to deflect a planet killer asteroid. A man who’s devoted himself to country, Harris will find himself torn between following orders, following his conscience and following his heart.

Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro serve as showrunners/executive producers and wrote the script, based on the story by Matt Wheeler. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov, and Stuart Gillard also executive produce.

Dale is coming off three seasons of hit TNT drama Murder In The First and continues to recur on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O as Adam Noshimuri. He’s repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, The Kohner Agency and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson & Abramson.