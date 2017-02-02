Red Band Society alum Charlie Rowe and Jacqueline Byers (Roadies) are set as series regulars in CBS’ summer suspense drama series Salvation, from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios.

Salvation follows whip-smart MIT grad student Liam (Rowe) and tech billionaire Darius Tanz, who bring to a low-level Pentagon official a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Liam and Darius team to launch a secret project to save the planet — a secret Liam must keep from the ones he loves. Byers plays Jillian, is an aspiring sci-fi writer recruited by Darius to work in a think tank on a theoretical project about saving humanity… a project that might prove to be all too real.

Salvation is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro wrote the script, based on the story by Matt Wheeler, and serve as executive producers and showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Peter Lenkov will also serve as executive producers. The series will be distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.

In addition to his role as Leo in Red Band Society, Rowe’s credits include features Never Let Me Go and The Golden Compass. He’s repped by CAA, Artists Rights Group and attorney Fred Toczek.

Byers played Natalie in Roadies, guest-starred in NBC’s Timeless and appeared in Jason Blum’s Ascension. She’s repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and LeFeaver Talent.

