Britain’s Casting Directors Association is launching an awards ceremony geared specifically towards honoring the work of the casting director. The inaugural event, dubbed the Casting Awards, will take place in London on March 17, 2017, and is set to be hosted by comic actress and writer Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones Diary, Smack the Pony).
An independent panel of industry judges, including United Agents’ Gabe Blair, APA chief exec Steve Davies and TV and commercials director Paul Gay, will select the winners in each category.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best Casting of a Short Film
Shakyra Dowling for The Nest
Leanne Flinn for Marina and Adrienne
Amanda Tabak for Balcony
Best Casting of a Feature Film
Camilla Arthur for Absolutely Fabulous
Shakyra Dowling for Spaceship
Brendan McNamara for The Fitzroy
Best Casting of an Online Commercial
Hannah Birkette for Scope End The Awkward
Ali Fearnley for Samsung Best Present Ever
Brendan McNamara for Pampers Unicef Amazing Babies
Best Street Casting of a Commercial
Brendan McNamara for Boots’ Gift Of Beauty
Mark Summers for Pearson Education Inspiring Teachers
Amanda Tabak for The Co-Op Ask
Best Casting of a UK Commercial
Hannah Birkett for Money Supermarket Epic Squads
Ali Fearnley for The Green Party Grown Up Politics
Tree Petts for Worcester Bosch The Long Day
Best Casting Stills
Kate Evans for Tesco Bring it On
Leanne Flinn & Camilla Arthur for Selfridges’ Everybody
Sue Odell for Princes Trust Parallel Lives
Best Casting of an International Commercial
Kate Evans for IKEA Meet the start of the new Ikea Catalogue
Ali Fearnley for Clash Royale Rules of the Duel
Tree Petts for Seat Leon Imaginary Friend
