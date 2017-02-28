Britain’s Casting Directors Association is launching an awards ceremony geared specifically towards honoring the work of the casting director. The inaugural event, dubbed the Casting Awards, will take place in London on March 17, 2017, and is set to be hosted by comic actress and writer Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones Diary, Smack the Pony).

An independent panel of industry judges, including United Agents’ Gabe Blair, APA chief exec Steve Davies and TV and commercials director Paul Gay, will select the winners in each category.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Casting of a Short Film

Shakyra Dowling for The Nest

Leanne Flinn for Marina and Adrienne

Amanda Tabak for Balcony

Best Casting of a Feature Film

Camilla Arthur for Absolutely Fabulous

Shakyra Dowling for Spaceship

Brendan McNamara for The Fitzroy

Best Casting of an Online Commercial

Hannah Birkette for Scope End The Awkward

Ali Fearnley for Samsung Best Present Ever

Brendan McNamara for Pampers Unicef Amazing Babies

Best Street Casting of a Commercial

Brendan McNamara for Boots’ Gift Of Beauty

Mark Summers for Pearson Education Inspiring Teachers

Amanda Tabak for The Co-Op Ask

Best Casting of a UK Commercial

Hannah Birkett for Money Supermarket Epic Squads

Ali Fearnley for The Green Party Grown Up Politics

Tree Petts for Worcester Bosch The Long Day

Best Casting Stills

Kate Evans for Tesco Bring it On

Leanne Flinn & Camilla Arthur for Selfridges’ Everybody

Sue Odell for Princes Trust Parallel Lives

Best Casting of an International Commercial

Kate Evans for IKEA Meet the start of the new Ikea Catalogue

Ali Fearnley for Clash Royale Rules of the Duel

Tree Petts for Seat Leon Imaginary Friend