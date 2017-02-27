Sakina Jaffrey, recently a series regular on NBC’s new drama Timeless, is in final talks to join the cast of Fox’s Red Sparrow, the Francis Lawrence-directed spy thriller that stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons. Based off Jason Matthews’ novel, the feature follows Russian intelligence officer Dominika Egorova (Lawrence), who is drafted against her will to become a Sparrow, a trained seductress. Jaffrey will play Trish Forsythe, station commander of the CIA office in Helsinki. Filming is underway on the film, which Chernin Entertainment is producing. Fox will release it in theaters November 10. Jaffrey’s other credits include House Of Cards and Mr. Robot. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Authentic Management, and Shreck, Rose, Dapello.

The Smith Brothers

Canadian actor Bill Marchant has boarded the the Tony Dean Smith-directed sci-fi thriller Volition, which Smith wrote with his brother Ryan W. Smith. It’s about a man, afflicted with clairvoyance, who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own murder. The Smith Brothers, in partnership with Paly Productions, Inc, will produce the film, with filming slated to commence in the spring. Marchant’s past acting credits include Neill Blomkamp’s Chappie, CW’s The 100, and CBC’s Strange Empire.