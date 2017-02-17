Cougar Town alumna Busy Philipps is set as a lead in The Sackett Sisters, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from former 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Del Tredici, The Sackett Sisters is about two estranged sisters — one played by Philipps — who perform a Sully Sullenberger-esque act of public heroism, then are forced to navigate their new found notoriety together.

Del Tredici, Fey and Carlock executive produce with 3 Arts’ David Miner. The project hails from Universal TV, where Fey, Carlock and Del Tredici all have overall deals; Fey’s Little Stranger; and 3 Arts.

Philipps recently co-starred on the HBO comedy series Vice Principals. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Rise Management.