Saban Films has re-upped President Bill Bromiley and Chief Financial Officer Shanan Becker for another four years through to 2020.

The Los Angeles-based film acquisition and distribution company has launched 21 films with another 16 to be released through 2018 since it’s inception nearly three years ago. Its slate ranges from theatrical releases such as Tommy Lee Jones’ The Homesman to VOD titles such as I Am Wrath, starring John Travolta and one of the biggest Fathom events in 2016 with Rob Zombie’s horror pic 31.

“Bill and Shanan have exhibited the financial discipline necessary to guide the company to its second year of profitability in its short history,” said Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group Haim Saban. “This extention shows our confidence in what they have built and their ability to guide the company into its next stage of growth.”

Adam Chesnoff, President and COO of Saban Capital Group added: “Bill and Shanan have shown the combination of creative and business acumen to make Saban Films a resounding success. Their ability to successfully acquire and tailor distribution strategies to each film in the current landscape is a testament to their hard work, expertise and passion.”

Bromiley and Becker will continue their push into the acquisition and distribution market. The duo, who previously worked together at RLJ Entertainment, have been active buyers at recent festivals, snapping up titles such as The Homesman, The Last Face, The Girl With All the Gifts, The Forger and American Heist. Further titles on the current Saban slate includes: The Forgiven, starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana; Sean Penn’s The Last Face starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem; The Hunter’s Prayer with Sam Worthington and Odeya Rush; and The Assignment, which premiered at Toronto last year.