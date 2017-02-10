Saban Films has taken North American distribution rights to FilmNation’s sci-fi pic Redivider. Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe star in the Tim Smit-directed film that’s based on his own short What’s In The Box? It’s currently in post-production.

Charlie Kindinger and Omid Nooshin co-wrote the futuristic title that follows a pilot battling to save his family after an experiment for unlimited energy, harnessing parallel universes, goes wrong.

Patrick Chu produced for FilmNation Entertainment alongside Smit, and Sander Verdonk and Denis Wigman for CTM Films. Exec producers are FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder and Milan Popelka, SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu, RainMaker Films’ Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser and Thibaut Niels.