Life, Daniel Espinosa’s sci-fi thriller about an international space crew that discovers something wonderful on board until it is not, will be the closing title at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 18. With Skydance’s Life, Sony bookends the Austin festival; its TriStar action movie Baby Driver from director Edgar Wright already is set to play on Saturday, March 11.

SXSW has served as a prime testing ground for Sony in prior years with such early successes as Sausage Party, Don’t Breathe and 21 Jump Street previewed before festival audiences. Last year, Sausage Party played SXSW as a work in progress, and together with Don’t Breathe the two titles collectively made close to $300M for the Culver City lot.

Life will make its world premiere at the Zach Theatre with stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Reynolds in tow. Life was penned by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and the movie opens nationwide March 24. Baby Driver, which stars Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey and Lily James, opens August 11.