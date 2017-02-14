Ryan Murphy has confirmed American Crime Story Season 4 will focus on the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, and Sarah Paulson will be in the cast.

In an interview with E! News, Murphy did not say what role Paulson would play, but noted it would not be Hillary Clinton. He told E! shooting will start at the end of the year.

Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions last month optioned rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President to develop for a new American Crime Story installment. The book details the Lewinsky sex scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Production is underway on the next two installments of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Crime Story. Season 2, expected in 2018, will focus on Hurricane Katrina. Season 3 explores the July 1997 assassination of designer Gianni Versace.

The first installment of the anthology series, American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, was a critical and ratings hit for FX, garnering nine Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes and continues to rack up honors. It too was based on another Toobin book, The Run Of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Toobin served as executive producer.