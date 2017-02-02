Logo has revealed the cast for Season 9 of its hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race. Set to premiere this spring (the exact date has not yet been announced) Season 9 will feature 13 Queens, each competing to snatch the crown, along with a $100,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The 13 Queens who will compete this season are: Aja, Brooklyn, New York; Alexis Michelle, New York, New York; Charlie Hides, London, UK; Eureka O’Hara, Johnson City, TN; Farrah Moan, Las Vegas, NV; Jaymes Mansfield, Madison, WI; Kimora Blac, Las Vegas, NV; Nina Bo’nina Brown, Atlanta, GA; Peppermint, New York, NY; Sasha Velour, Brooklyn, NY; Shea Coulee, Chicago, IL; Trinity Taylor, Orlando, FL; and Valentina, Los Angeles, CA.,

RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for Logo.

Here’s a promo for Season 9: