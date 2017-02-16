E! Entertainment announced a season four pick-up of original scripted drama series The Royals, co-produced by Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions. The Royals’ fourth season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, to be followed each week by after-show The Royal Hangover on Facebook Live.

Created by Mark Schwahn (One Tree Hill), the hour-long drama follows a fictional modern day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another, and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown.

Season three events have included Queen Helena’s (Elizabeth Hurley) battle against Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to prove Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) are rightful heirs to the throne after King Simon’s murder; the presumed dead Prince Robert’s (Max Brown) return to the palace; Queen Helena’s obsession with the Crown Prince of Lichtenstein (Damian Hurley); Princess Eleanor and her bodyguard Jasper (Tom Austen) taking a romantic turn; and Cyrus fighting for his life and the throne.

The third season finale airs this Sunday, February 19 at 10pm. Following the episode, the cast joins creator Schwahn on Facebook Live’s Royal Hangover to talk about the season.

“The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of,” said Adam Stotsky, President, E! Entertainment and Esquire Network. “We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in season four.”

The third season of The Royals is averaging 1.1M total viewers, with over 600k in the 18-49 demo, per Nielsen. The scripted series ranks among the Top 5 Primetime destinations on Sundays (8p-11p) among W18-34 (#4), and is a Top 10 Primetime destination for 2017 to date among A/W 18-49 and A18-34. Season three is averaging 1.6M weekly social media engagements, up 52% versus the same season two window.

The Royals is co-produced by Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions, executive produced, written and directed by Schwahn, and executive produced by Brian Robbins, Joe Davola and Shauna Phelan.