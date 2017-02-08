EXCLUSIVE: WME has just signed Chante Adams, the star of the Sundance film Roxanne Roxanne. All the agencies courted Adams after they saw her play Roxanne Shanté in Michael Larnell’s biopic Roxanne Roxanne, opposite Mahershala Ali and Nia Long. WME Global sold the film to Neon, which will release it later this year. Adams was awarded with the 2017 Sundance Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance. It’s the first professional job for the 22 years old since she came out of Carnegie Mellon’s drama school. She continues to be managed by Joanne Colonna at Brillstein.