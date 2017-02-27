Film4 Head of Creative Rose Garnett has been made director of BBC Films. She’ll take over the reins for the influential role from acting head of film Joe Oppenheimer, the longtime BBC exec who was widely tipped to be the front-runner for the position. Former head of film Christine Langan stepped down last year.

“Rose will be an exciting new ambassador for BBC Films,” said Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore. “She has an impressive track record in the UK film industry and brings bundles of experience and passion to the role. I believe she will lead BBC Films into a bright future with work that will push the boundaries; she has a reputation for taking risks and developing new talent and is known for working with some of the most distinctive voices. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Joe Oppenheimer for his commitment and dedication over the last few months when he has been acting up, both the team and I are hugely grateful.”

Garnett said: “The opportunity to join BBC Films was just too good a role to turn down, especially as under Charlotte Moore the BBC feels like a place brimming with possibility and ambition. I’m really looking forward to joining the BBC Films team and the excitement of taking the next steps in building a vibrant and bold department. I’ve loved working at Film4. It’s been an enormous privilege to have been part of such a wonderful company, working with a set of brilliant and inspiring colleagues and most of all, the chance to work with some of the best storytellers in the world It’s been an amazing four years and I leave Channel 4 with real sadness.”

Garnett has been Head of Creative at Film4 since 2015. There, she managed an extensive slate of projects from a wide range of talent from first-time filmmakers to established directors. She developed and exec produced an array of recent successful UK pics including Lenny Abrahamson’s Room, Sarah Gavron’s Suffragette and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey. Upcoming projects include Sebastian Lelio’s Disobedience, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Clio Barnad’s Dark River and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

She began her time at Film4 as Head of Development in 2014 before being promoted to Head of Editorial in 2014 and finally head of creative in 2015. Garnett is also an established theatre and film producer and took over the Gate Theatre in Notting Hill, London, with David Farr where they both commissioned and worked with writers and directors ranging from Lee Hall to Tracy Letts to Dominic Cook.

Speaking of her departure, Film4 chief Daniel Battsek said: “Rose Garnett has been a fantastic Head of Creative for Film4 and it’s testament to her acclaimed work and the strength of Film4 that she’s taking on a leadership role in the industry. Although I’m very sad to see Rose go, she is leaving us with a great forthcoming slate and an incredibly talented creative team. We wish her all the best in her new role.”