Sundance Selects has acquired North American rights to The Quiet One, a documentary about former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman that is being directed by Oliver Murray. The still-in-production film, made in collaboration with the Stones’ founding member, follows the highs and lows of Wyman’s career and features unseen film footage he shot and photographs he took over the years, amassing a vast archive of memorabilia. He also kept a daily diary.

“My life has been an extraordinary adventure,” Wyman said. “The time feels right to delve into the archive and tell my story before I croak.”

Jamie Clark, Jennifer Corcoran of My Accomplice and Jason Bick are producing. Submarine Entertainment’s Dan Braun will executive produce, with archive production by James RM Hunt and Paul Bell of Dog and Duck Films (Amy, Senna). The deal was negotiated at the European Film Market by Sundance Selects/IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco and Braun.

RelatedHBO Acquires David Bowie Documentary ‘The Last Five Years’

“Bill Wyman is legendary not only because of the fact that he was a founding member of the Rolling Stones but also because he had unfettered access to the extraordinary world of rock ‘n’ roll over several decades,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Oliver Murray, My Accomplice and Dan Braun to let the world see this amazing behind-the-scenes imagery of the rock ‘n’ roll era.”