Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first spinoff feature in the Lucasfilm canon, will be available via Digital HD as early March 24 and on Blu-ray on April 4. To date, the movie has amassed $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office.

April is a big month for Lucasfilm: The annual Star Wars Celebration is set for April 13-16 in Orlando, where it’s rumored that a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will drop, as well as other details about Episode VIII. Check out the trailer for the DVD/digital download of Rogue One above.

Bonus materials for the Gareth Edwards-directed prequel include: