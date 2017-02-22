Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first spinoff feature in the Lucasfilm canon, will be available via Digital HD as early March 24 and on Blu-ray on April 4. To date, the movie has amassed $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office.
April is a big month for Lucasfilm: The annual Star Wars Celebration is set for April 13-16 in Orlando, where it’s rumored that a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will drop, as well as other details about Episode VIII. Check out the trailer for the DVD/digital download of Rogue One above.
Bonus materials for the Gareth Edwards-directed prequel include:
- A Rogue Idea – How ILM’s John Knoll conceived the movie’s concept – and why it was the right one to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.
- Jyn: The Rebel – Felicity Jones on how she brought her rebel to life.
- Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character.
- K-2SO: The Droid – The Imperial droid’s arc from pitch to character to design to the wry Alan Tudyk.
- Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Clip will delve deeper into the relationship between these two characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.
- Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.
- The Empire – A look at the legendary evil org and its prince of darkness, Lord Vader.
- Visions of Hope: The Look of Rogue One – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.
- The Princess & The Governor – How Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia returned virtually to the screen.
- Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.
- Rogue Connections – Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the greater Star Wars universe.
