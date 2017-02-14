Tim Minchin has joined the cast of Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment’s Robin Hood: Origins. He will play Friar Tuck in the pic, which has a March 23, 2018 release date. Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn and Paul Anderson star.

Peaky Blinders’ Otto Bathurst is directin Joby Harold’s script for the action-adventure film about the war-hardened Crusader and a Moorish commander who mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Safe House’s Harold and Tory Tunnell and Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk are producing.

Minchin’s previous credits include the sixth season of Californication and ABC’s Secret River, as well as the Tony-winning musical Matilda. He’s also co-directing and writing the music and lyrics for DreamWorks Animation’s Larrikins, also slated for release in 2018.

He is repped by APA, PBJ Management UK, and Ginsburg Daniels.