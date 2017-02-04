The body of Canadian documentarian and conservationist Rob Stewart was found by divers today off the coast of Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Stewart went missing Tuesday during a deep-water dive near Islamorada’s Alligator Reef.

The recovery by a Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department dive team was confirmed by Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. The Miami Herald reported that Janszen said Stewart’s body “was very close to where he disappeared.”

The 37-year-old filmmaker was with a group of divers filming a follow-up to his 2008 feature doc Sharkwater when he disappeared after briefly resurfacing and possibly passing out.

Take a look at Stewart’s work in the original Sharkwater trailer here: