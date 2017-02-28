Rob Riggle has been cast as the lead in ABC’s multi-camera single-dad comedy written by Dannah Phirman & Danielle Schneider, creators of Hulu’s Hotwives franchise, and executive produced by Trophy Wife creators Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern.

Written by Phirman and Schneider, the untitled single-dad comedy centers on an intellectual but emotionally challenged single dad, Josh (Riggle) who moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building. Riggle’s Josh Keeler is smart, confident non-fiction writer who seems to know a lot about everything – except being a single father. He’s an oddball with swagger: friendly and outgoing he will confidently tell you the history of the silk road while you’re getting your mail.

Phirman and Schneider executive produce alongside Haskins and Halpern for ABC Studios.

Riggle, who is a host and does sketches for NFL on Fox, will next be seen in dramas Horse Soldiers and Midnight Sun and comedies How To Be a Latin Lover and A Happening Of Monumental Proportions. He is repped by Principato Young Entertainment, WME, and Warren Dern at Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.