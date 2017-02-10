EXCLUSIVE: A whole new side of Betty Cooper was revealed last night on Riverdale, and now the actress who plays the Archie Comics character in the CW series has added a whole new role to her resume.

Lili Reinhart has joined the Mélanie Laurent-directed Galveston to star alongside Ben Foster and Elle Fanning, I’ve learned. Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper will play Tiffany, the near-adult daughter Fanning’s character gave up years beforehand for adoption.

In the pic based on True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto’s 2010 novel, Foster portrays a New Orleans debt-collector who is trying to avoid being killed by his crime boss and goes on the run with a prostitute, played by Fanning. Reinhart’s character is also after Roy in a search to find out her own past.

Pizzolatto penned the screenplay for Galveston, which is set to start production next month.

Reinhart, who also recently starred in the SXSW pic Miss Stevens, is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan.

