We’re getting a peek at Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray leading Josie and the Pussycats in a new version of classic pop song “Sugar, Sugar” in a scene that airs tomorrow night on the CW drama series (watch the video above).

The CW

Featuring lead vocals by Murray (Josie), the recording is a cover of the 2009 single “Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar)” by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida, which was itself inspired by the iconic hit 1969 pop confection “Sugar, Sugar” by the Archies. The video is set during a Riverdale football pep rally and accompanied by a choreographed routine from the River Vixen cheerleading squad led by Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). The clip debuted online today, featuring additional footage not seen in the show.

In addition to Murray’s lead vocals,, the new cover features backing vocals by guest stars Asha Bromfield (Melody) and Hayley Law (Valerie), who play the Pussycats, as well as series regular Petsch.

Originally performed by the Archies, a group of fictional teenager characters from the Archie Comics-inspired television series The Archie Show, the song was No. 1 for four weeks on the Billboard 100 in 1969.

The original “Sugar, Sugar” was written by Andy Kim and Jeff Barry and featured lead vocals by Ron Dante. The version by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida was written by Kim, Barry, Bernard Harvey, Ian Lewis, Roger Lewis and Tamar Dillard.

Riverdale airs at 9 PM Thursdays on the CW.