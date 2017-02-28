The Good Wife recurring player Rita Wilson is reuniting with former Good Wife co-star Archie Panjabi in Fox’s untitled drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy), written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith. Wilson has been tapped for a co-staring role in the project opposite Panjabi and Austin Stowell.

The untitled drama, from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student accuses several star football players of sexual assault. He gets to work with Jourdan Price (Panjabi), a crisis management consultant brought in to help with the scandal. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the high-profile controversy as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Wilson will play Constance Hawthorne, the dignified but fierce head of UCI Board of Trustees. The actress, who has been recurring on HBO’s Girls, is repped by CAA.

Smith, a real-life top crisis-management consultant, executive produces the pilot alongside Turner & Klein via Vendetta and Requa, Ficarra & Charlie Gogolak via Zaftig Films.