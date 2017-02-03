Paramount’s Rings –the third film in the horror series since 2005–drew $800K last night from 2,155 locations which had showtimes starting at 7PM.

Industry estimates believe it’s too close to call this weekend whether Rings freaks Split away from the top spot. Forecasts have them both coming in between $12M-$14M.

Rings, a feature adaptation of the 1998 Japanese title from Hideo Nakata, was a huge sleeper hit when it was released in 2002, debuting to $15M and post an enormous 8.6 multiple of $129.1M domestic. The Ring Two, which was helmed by Nakata, opened in March 2005 and debuted to $35M, an opening which ranks among the top 10 first weekends for a horror pic (final domestic $76.2M).

Rings is essentially a reboot of a once popular franchise of sorts — because the last movie was close to 12 years ago. Compared to other recently rebooted horror classics, Rings is far behind in its preview cash: Evil Dead, even though it was rated R, drew $1.8M while Fox/MGM’s Poltergeist made $1.4M (it was PG-13 like Rings) on their Thursday nights. Evil Dead went on to make $25.7M and Poltergeist $22.6M in their opening weekends. The closest PG-13 genre comp for Rings is Ouija: Origin of Evil which made $722K on its Thursday night before posting a $5.5M Friday, and $14M weekend. However, Ouija 2 cost $9M, and Rings cost a reported $25M before P&A.

Universal Pictures

Split made $1.5M last night raising its two week running cume to $84.1M and by Sunday will come closer to the $100M mark, soon making it M. Night Shyamalan’s fifth movie to cross the century mark stateside in his career.

STX

STX’s released their teen romance The Space Between Us which grossed $170K last night. Forecasts are between $8M-$10M for this younger-female skewing title. It’s common to program these types of movies during Super Bowl weekend. Ditto for the PG-13 Rings which will likely pull in more females under 25. STX’s share of the $30M production cost was less than $3.7M after foreign licensing, tax credits and co-financing.

Universal/Amblin/Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose is projected to earn $10M-$12M in its second weekend, which would be a 40% decline for the pic.

Sony Pictures Classics has The Comedian starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco and Danny DeVito. The movie which will play in approximately 800 sites is only expected to make less than $2.5M.