Richard Shepard is set to direct and executive produce CBS’ drama pilot the Untitled Jenny Lumet Project, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) and producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant (Brothers & Sisters), Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama is being informally described as The Good Wife meets Homicide. It centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve a myriad of crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Shepard won an Emmy and DGA Award for directing the pilot of ABC’s Ugly Betty. His other pilots include Fox’s Rosewood, WGN America’s Salem and CBS’ Criminal Minds. Shepard also has directed multiple episodes of HBO’s Girls.

James Strong has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS drama pilot The Get, from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter. Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter, The Get centers on a team of tireless internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. The gig reunites Strong with Carpenter, having directed episodes of 11.22.63. His other directing credits include episodes of Broadchurch, BBC drama The Best Possible Taste, and Doctor Who.