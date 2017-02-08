Richard Hatch, who starred alongside Lorne Greene and Dirk Benedict in the 1970s sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, has died. He was 71. Ronald D. Moore, who created the 2000s reboot of the show, tweeted the news:

Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family. — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) February 7, 2017

Hatch earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Captain Apollo on Galactica, which was greenlighted amid Star Wars mania in the late 1970s. The series, which was expensive to produce and ended up airing only 21 episodes, also earned a Globes nom in 1979 for Outstanding Drama and won a pair of below-the-line Emmys. Running from September 1978-August 1979 on ABC, the good-guys-vs.-bad-guys-in-space drama drew a cult following but finished out of the Primetime Top 25. A retooled Battlestar Galactica 1980 aired that year, with only Greene — who played the father of Hatch’s character — remaining from the original cast.

