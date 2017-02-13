Dr. Richard Besser, ABC News’ Chief Health and Medical Editor, is leaving to become president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Besser joined ABC News in 2009. and has provided medical analysis and reports for all ABC News programs and platforms. Among his assignments, in 2011 Besser led ABC’s global health coverage, “Be the Change: Save a Life,” reporting on health issues vital to emerging nations from seven different countries. He was embedded with a team from the Center for Disease Control in Uganda in 2012 for a series of reports titled: “Inside the Hot Zone: The Ebola Outbreak,” and made two trips to Liberia to cover the Ebola crisis in 2014.

Besser came to ABC News from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he served as director of the Coordinating Office for Terrorism Preparedness and Emergency Response. In that role he was responsible for all of the CDC’s public health emergency preparedness and emergency response activities. He also served as acting director for the CDC from January to June 2009, during which time he led the CDC’s response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic.

ABC News president James Goldston’s memo to staff: