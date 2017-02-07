EXCLUSIVE: Richard Armitage has joined the cast of Julie Delpy’s My Zoe, which is being sold at the EFM in Berlin by Protagonist Pictures.

He’ll join Daniel Brühl, Lior Ashkenazy and child actor Sophia Ally in the pic, which is written and directed by Delpy and produced by Philomena and The Invisible Woman producer Gabrielle Tana.

Armitage, who’s renowned for playing Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, will play the role of James, the ex-husband of Delpy’s character Isabelle. Their toxic marriage may be over but they are still in contact with each other as they co-parent their daughter Zoe. But when tragedy strikes this fractured family, Isabelle takes matters into her own hands.

My Zoe marks Delpy’s sixth feature as a director. The French multi-hyphenate has two Oscar nominations under her belt for co-writing Before Sunset and Before Midnight with Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke.

Armitage plays the lead role in the Epix thriller series Berlin Station. He will also star alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s female-led caper Ocean’s 8. Further credits include Alice Through the Looking Glass, Brain on Fire and upcoming projects Sleepwalker and Pilgrimage.

He’s repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer in the U.S. and United Agents in the UK.