Person of Interest alumna Sarah Shahi has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot Reverie, from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV. Shahi was among the most sought-after actors for pilots this season, fielding a slew of offers.

Penned by Fisher, Reverie is described as a grounded and dramatic thriller about Mara (Shahi), a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

Shahi, who previously headlined USA Networks’ drama Fairly legal and CBS’ Nancy Drew pilot Drew last season, co-starred as Shameen Shaw on CBS’ Person of Interest, played Carmen on The L Word, recurred on Chicago Fire and most recently Pitch. She’s repped by CAA, McKeon-Myones, and attorney Neil Meyer.

Fisher executive produces Reverie with fellow Extant executive producers, his manager Brooklyn Weaver and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Universal TV produces with Amblin.