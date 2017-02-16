Jessica Lu (Awkward) and Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy have landed series regular roles opposite Sarah Shahi in NBC’s drama pilot Reverie, from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV.

Penned by Fisher, Reverie is described as a grounded and dramatic thriller about Mara (Shahi), a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences. Lu will play Alexis Barrett, who has started her own company, Reverie, based on her own fully immersible, customizable virtual reality program, in which clients can have the virtual reality experience of their lives via a simple neural transmitter. Working with security advisor Charlie Ventana and several investors, Alexis is very proud of her program but has to do some damage control when some initial users have become reluctant to return to their reality, and their unused bodies have gone comatose. Ramamurthy will play Paul Hammond, who works with Alexis on the Reverie project as the Chief Oneirologist, or dream specialist; he designs the factory presets and training levels for the users of the Reverie fully immersible, customizable VR program.

Lu also has been cast as a series regular in Netflix’s upcoming pot comedy Disjointed opposite Kathy Bates, and previously recurred for three seasons on Awkward, as well as FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Elevate Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman.

Ramamurthy’s credits include leads in Tim Kring’s NBC sci-fi dramas, Heroes and Heroes Reborn, and key recurring roles in the final season of NBC’s The Office as Mindy Kaling’s love interest, and on Bravo series Odd Mom Out. He’s repped by Paradigm, The Artists Partnership, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott.

Reverie is produced by Amblin/Universal TV for NBC. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. Mickey Fisher is showrunner.