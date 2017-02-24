EXCLUSIVE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Sony’s sixth film in the franchise, directed by Paul Anderson, grossed a big $33M (including previews) in China on its first day in theaters, according to box office reports in the country. That compares to Assassin’s Creed, which bowed on the same day to only $6M to $7M.

The opening is an excellent bow for not only the genre but for a film on the first day in the Middle Kingdom. For instance, xXx: Return of Xander Cage opened to $20.3M on its first day, a Friday this year while Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation grossed $18M in its first day last year. Return of Xander Cage chalked up the biggest day ever for February for a Hollywood Film — Resident Evil: The Final Chapter surpassed that record by almost $13M.

With such a big opening day, you gotta wonder how the Chinese even let a zombie movie onto its screens. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’s path into China was, undoubtedly, helped by DMG, which in 2010 opened the doors for the franchise in the country. Because of its relationships there, it was able to soothe the censors and get the zombie-themed Resident Evil 3D starring Milla Jovovich into theaters there. Sony had initially gone to them after having trouble getting the the first three film in the franchise into China.

Thanks to this opening day in China, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (from Screen Gems) has grossed about $175M so far worldwide.