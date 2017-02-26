Refresh for latest…: Screen Gems/Constantin Films’ Resident Evil: The Final Chapter blazed into China this weekend with a $94.3M debut to score the biggest-ever FSS opening in the market for an import. The Milla Jovovich-led epic zombie battle is also the No. 2 FSS launch for all films, behind 2015’s Lost In Hong Kong. As Anita Busch reported on Friday, the Paul W.S. Anderson-helmed sixth installment had an opening day Middle Kingdom gross of $33M, the third-highest ever for a Hollywood film.

The sensational China debut for The Final Chapter — whose title may end up being premature given these outsize grosses — catapults the market into the lead position, overtaking traditional No. 1 hub Japan. The film was released in China through Constantin’s local partner Leomus Pictures and benefited from a very targeted campaign with early in-cinema materials and advertising during the heavily-trafficked Chinese New Year holidays.

The $40M movie was built for international audiences and is showing its strength at offshore turnstiles with a $212M cume to date which makes it the biggest of the franchise on a constant currency basis. In total this weekend, the gross was $97M from 21,200+ screens in 51 markets. Including domestic, the worldwide cume is $239M. The current leader among its predecessors is 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife with $296.2M.

In late January, Final Chapter helped push the full series across $1B worldwide to become the biggest video-game-based franchise of all time.

Overall, it was a busy weekend in China with the Top 5 all hailing from Hollywood. Fox’s Assassin’s Creed was new, but a distant runner-up in the battle of the video-game titans, landing at No. 2 with roughly $17M according to local reporting (we are waiting on the studio’s official estimate). Universal’s Sing dropped just 40% in 3rd place for a 10-day PROC total of $24M. It has now crossed $550M worldwide. In 4th at Chinese turnstiles, Paramount’s XXX: Return Of Xander Cage continued its muscular run, cruising past $150M. And, tonight’s Oscar frontrunner La La Land was No. 5 with $31M in the songbook. La La is now Lionsgate’s highest grossing film internationally and worldwide outside the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises.

Elsewhere in a bustling frame, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 2 has crossed $50M internationally while Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker has cumed $328.3M worldwide ($224.7M IBO); Uni/Blumhouse’s Split has $221.2M in the global bank including a No. 1 Korea opening; and The Great Wall is now at $300M worldwide with a number of No. 1 openings and holds this session.

Breakdowns on those films and more are being updated below:

