On an night almost entirely filled with originals, the debut episode of the fourth and final season of Reign (0.2/1) was entitled “With Friends Like These,” and that was true in many ways for the CW series Friday.

Down 33% among adults 18-49 from its Season 3 debut of October 9, 2015, the Mary, Queen of Scots-themed show was even with last week’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 2 finale. It was Friday night buddy The Vampire Diaries (0.4/2) that really had a moment, though. Up a tenth from last week, the drama from Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, also in its last cycle, hit a Season 8 viewership high with 1.14 million watching. Still, that 50% drop for its lead-in at 9 PM Reign should be triggering some less than royal concerns over at the CW.

In that vein, CBS was sitting on a the ratings and viewership throne last night with a 1.2/5 win in the demo and 9.43 million tuning in for MacGyver (1.2/5), Hawaii Five-0 (1.3/5) and Blue Bloods (1.2/5). The mood at the court of the House of Moonves is likely all the more jolly being that the net’s first two dramas of the night were up 20% and 18%, respectively, from last week. In fact, Five-0 was tied for the night’s top-rated show with ABC’s Shark Tank (1.3/5), which was even with its February 3 airing and in the No. 1 spot for a fourth week in a row.

Even though CBS snagged the demo top spot from ABC after last week’s tie, one thing did not change in primetime week to week: Up a tenth from its February 3 episode, the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was the most-watched show on TV last night with an audience of 10.47 million, a rise of 3% from last week.

With its annual Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown (1.0/4) broadcast even with last year and kicking off the night, ABC saw 20/20 (0.9/4) down a tenth from last week. Fox’s Rosewood (0.7/3) was up a tenth and Sleepy Hollow (0.5/2) stayed the same as its February 3 show. Emerald City (0.6/2) also stayed the same as last week, while NBC’s Grimm (0.7/3) was grimly down a tenth. Dateline NBC (0.7/3) ended the night for the Comcast-owned network with a decline of a tenth.

Have a good Grammys tomorrow.