Former Betrayal star Hannah Ware is set as the female lead in Redliners, NBC‘s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris, whose books also inspired HBO’s hit vampire drama True Blood.

Written by Emerald City executive producer Shaun Cassidy and comic creator Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Ware will play one of them, Anne DeWitt, a fiercely intelligent, formidably lethal, charmingly mysterious force of nature. One of Anne’s many secrets is that she is an ex-teacher/trainer (in the fine art of assassination) for a Blackwater-like security firm known as The Service.

Cassidy, DeConnick and David Janollari executive produce through Universal TV and studio-based David Janollari Entertainment.

Ware starred on the ABC drama series Betrayal and co-starred on Starz’s Boss.

