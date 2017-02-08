For a second consecutive season, NBC is giving a pilot order to a drama inspired by the the literary works of best-selling author Charlaine Harris, from producer David Janollari. Following Midnight, Texas last year, which went to series, the network has given a green light to Redliners.

Written by Emerald City executive producer Shaun Cassidy and comic creator Kelly Sue DeConnick (Pretty Deadly), Redliners is based on short stories by Harris, whose books also inspired HBO’s hit vampire drama True Blood.

In the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives.

Cassidy, DeConnick and Janollari executive produce through Universal TV and studio-based David Janollari Entertainment. Cassidy has been under an overall deal at Uni TV, as has been DeConnick, alongside her husband, fellow comic book writer Matt Fraction.

The supernatural drama Midnight, Texas, from Uni TV and David Janollari Entertainment, is yet to be scheduled by NBC.

NBC has ordered five drama pilot this season, all from Universal TV.