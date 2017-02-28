IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Rebel In The Rye, writer-director Danny Strong’s movie about the early life of J.D. Salinger. Nicholas Hoult stars as the author and the cast includes Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Zoey Deutch, Victor Garber, Hope Davis and Lucy Boynton. A fall release is in the works for the pic, which centers on the start of Salinger’s writing career while studying at Columbia under the mentorship of his professor Whit Burnett (Spacey), and how falling in love and World War II would influence his seminal novel Catcher In The Rye. It just played in the Premieres section at Sundance.