Former Blood & Oil star Rebecca Rittenhouse has been cast as the female lead in Real Life, CBS’ half-hour hybrid comedy pilot written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Written by Winston and directed by Pam Fryman, Real Life chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings, Nora (Rittenhouse) and Drew, who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Rittenhouse’s Nora is smart, creative, funny and refreshingly honest. She works at Kenny & Kit’s Groovy Snacks in LA and starts dating Drew’s business school roommate, but she can’t stop thinking about how much fun she has with her Skype buddy, Drew.

Sony TV is co-producing with CBS Television Studios.

The project stems from last year’s CBS pilot My Time/Your Time from the same team, which starred Jane Levy as the female lead.

Rittenhouse starred as Cody LeFevre on Blood and Oil, had a co-starring role as Brittany Dobler on Red Band Society and most recently appeared as Anna on The Mindy Project. She’s repped by Gersh and Management 360.