Rebecca Creskoff (Hung) is set as a lead opposite Kenneth Choi and Isabella Russo in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang and creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Kang based on her life and to be directed by Fred Savage, the comedy centers on young Katie (Russo) and explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She deals with real-world issues like race and gender while never losing focus of her life goal: to become a Laker Girl like her idol Paula Abdul.

Creskoff will play Patty Jean, Katie’s Irish spitfire, beautiful and fun mother. Choi plays Katie’s dad Clyde. Kang, Khan, Savage and Mandy Summers executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV.

Creskoff, who recurred on Bates Motel and Mad Men, is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Steven Levy.

