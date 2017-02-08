Rahul Kohli has been cast in the Netflix romantic comedy Happy Anniversary from writer/director Jared Stern. The pic stars Noel Wells and Ben Schwartz as a couple at a relationship crossroads who must decide whether to stay together or calls it quits. Kohli will play Ed, Sam’s (Schwartz) loyal and vulgar best friend and business partner. Helena Heyman, M. Elizabeth Hughes, and Marc Provissiero are producing. Kohli, best known for his role as forensic pathologist Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on The CW’s iZombie, is repped by Principato Young and United Agents in the UK.

Lior Ashkenazi (Footnote) and Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds) are set to appear in Participant Media/Working Title Films’ Untitled Entebbe Project, the political thriller directed by José Padilha, which wrapped principal photography today. The pic, starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl, is inspired by true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris. Eddie Marsan and Ben Schnetzer co-star. Gregory Burke penned the script for the film, which will be released through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing domestically. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Kate Solomon, Michelle Wright, and Ron Halpern produced. Exec producers are Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Olivier Courson, Jean-Claude Darmon, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin, and Jo Burn.